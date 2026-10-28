LanSING Out

LanSINGout presents Matters of the Heart, a cabaret fundraiser!

Join us for an evening filled with heart, harmony, and music as members of the LanSINGout chorus take the stage to share some of their favorite musical selections. This special benefit cabaret is all about celebrating love and supporting our journey toward GALA 2028!

Choose the ticket price that reflects your level of support: $40, $60, or $80. No matter which level you choose, your generous support helps LanSINGout in mission and vision.

Come enjoy the music, celebrate with us, and help make our GALA 2028 dream a reality!

Ticket Link