Lanterns & Lifeboats, Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Thunder Bay Island Lifeboat Station

This presentation features Stephen D. Tongue, author of Lanterns & Lifeboats – A History of Thunder Bay Island and takes a deeper look into the “cradle” of Alpena’s history. It is co-hosted with the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Preservation Society (TBILPS).

Beginning with the voyage of Le Griffin in 1679, Thunder Bay Island has provided shelter along Lake Huron’s rocky shore. Lanterns and Lifeboats connects the history “above the water line” with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s efforts to preserve and interpret the area’s fascinating underwater archaeology. Tongue will give an overview of the island’s fascinating connection to our rich Great Lakes maritime heritage.

Those who venture to remote Thunder Bay Island today will find remarkable features such as:

- The second oldest lighthouse still standing on Lake Huron

- Remains of a lifesaving station that assisted in the rescue of over 1000 lives

- A coast littered with the remains of numerous shipwrecks

- Limestone rock carvings dating back to the 1800s

- Evidence of a fishing colony that was home to the earliest settlers

- Rare flora and fauna which thrives in the island’s unique “alvar” ecosystem

Steve’s book is for sale in The Sanctuary Store inside the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center. Also, TBILPS will be gifting special anniversary stickers to attendees.

“The Sanctuary Presents” is a monthly community outreach event hosted by Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. They are free, educational, and a great way to get into your sanctuary.