LATIN MUSIC & DANCE CELEBRATION, A Benefit for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC)

Latin Music & Dance CELEBRATION! Benefiting the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC), a leading provider of free legal services for immigrants in the state. Featuring Paul Vornhagen’s Afro-Cuban jazz band Tumbao Bravo. Music for listening & dancing. Doors open at 6:00 with dinner by Pilar’s Tamales and a cash bar. Salsa lesson with Mambo Marci from YA Salsa at 6:30. Live music from 7:15 – 9:00.

For more information contact LatinMusicAndDanceCelebration@gmail.com.

