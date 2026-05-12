LATIN MUSIC & DANCE CELEBRATION, A Benefit for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC)
LATIN MUSIC & DANCE CELEBRATION, A Benefit for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC)
Latin Music & Dance CELEBRATION! Benefiting the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC), a leading provider of free legal services for immigrants in the state. Featuring Paul Vornhagen’s Afro-Cuban jazz band Tumbao Bravo. Music for listening & dancing. Doors open at 6:00 with dinner by Pilar’s Tamales and a cash bar. Salsa lesson with Mambo Marci from YA Salsa at 6:30. Live music from 7:15 – 9:00.
For more information contact LatinMusicAndDanceCelebration@gmail.com.
First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Co-sponsors: Ann Arbor Reconstructionist Congregation & First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
LatinMusicAndDanceCelebration@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Paul Vornhagen
pvornhagen@aol.com
First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
4001 Ann Arbor-Saline RdAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
LatinMusicAndDanceCelebration@gmail.com