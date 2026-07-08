Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975. It was originally a blend of musicians who had enjoyed success in other Australian acts – but their new focus was to get airplay on American radio, and they achieved that goal with good songwriting, powerful vocals, and guitar harmonies. They immediately claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s. And now, LRB celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2025, and their calendar is filling up fast, with 75 shows booked – including a trip to New Zealand, where, per capita, the band has sold more albums and CDs than any other territory.

Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, joined with LRB as a guest artist in 1988 for 2 Australian tours…culminating with a live TV performance at Expo ’88. He spoke from the heart at that last show when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world” in front of 125,000 concert goers. The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.