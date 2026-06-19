Lurie Carillon Summer Concert Series at U-M

Hear guest performers play the 60-bell Lurie Carillon Tower in our Monday evening outdoor concerts, which are family-, pet-, and picnic-friendly. The music happens rain or shine. When you arrive, take a program from the stand near the tower and have a seat outdoors wherever you like, or bring your own lawn chair or blanket (even your own picnic!). Concert staff wearing nametags will be available to answer questions or direct you to accessible restrooms and other facilities. For best acoustics, sit far enough away from the tower to have a direct line of sight to the bells.

PARKING: Metered visitor parking is available behind the Walgreen Drama Center. Additional street parking along Bonisteel Blvd. is available after business hours, and metered visitor parking is available by the E.V. Moore Building (lot NC10), the North Campus Recreation Building (lot NC44), and the Art & Architecture Building (lot NC43).