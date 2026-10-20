Are you a storyteller or a story lover? The 4th annual Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival is the home you’ve been waiting for. This day-long festival at the Howell Opera House will satisfy your inner storyteller with 3 workshops, 2 open mics, an evening storytelling concert, and the company of our storytelling community.

Find information and ticketing on our website:

https://mibrightwaterstorytelling.com/festival/

Full Festival 9:30 am–9:00 pm, all events included: $30

Storytelling Concert only 7:30-9:00 pm: $15

