Michigan’s Adventure Opening Day!

Date: May 22

Time: 10AM to 4PM

Location: 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

Celebrate the return of thrills as Michigan’s Adventure kicks off its 2026 season celebrating its 70th Anniversary! Opening Day is May 22, inviting guests back to enjoy their favorite roller coasters, family rides, and Camp Snoopy. From adrenaline-pumping attractions to kid-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to start the summer season.

The excitement continues as WildWater Adventure Waterpark opens June 13, featuring waves, slides, attractions, a lazy river and more.

Get a Season Pass for unlimited visits, free parking, in-park discounts, and entertainment.

To see hours and purchase tickets or season passes, visit https://miadventure.enchantedparks.com. Located at 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445.