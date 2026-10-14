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Model Train Show

Model Train Show

Model train collectors, hobbyists and enthusiasts are invited to the annual Model Train Show at the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site. New for 2026, the show moves into the newly renovated Tank Building and Repair Garage, providing more space for vendors and, for the first time, a model train display.

Browse vendor tables, search for additions to your collection, discover hard-to-find pieces and connect with others who share an interest in the hobby. The new display also makes this year’s show a great opportunity to introduce younger visitors to the world of model trains.

Saturday, November 28 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Admission is $5. Children 11 and under are free with paid adult admission.

Contact: Mike - mikelj318@gmail.com | 248-509-5540
URL: PackardProvingGrounds.org/TrainShow

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
0-5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Packard Motor Car Foundation
(414) 544-6554‬
amanda@packardprovinggrounds.org
http://packardprovinggrounds.org
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, Michigan 48317
586-739-4800
http://packardprovinggrounds.org