MSNS 70th Annual Fall Coin Show and Convention

The Michigan State Numismatic Society celebrates its 70th Annual Fall Coin Show and Convention with three days of free coins, exhibits and family activities. Admission and parking are free.

Over 100 dealer tables of coins, paper money, tokens and medals, with dealers from all over the country. Visitors are welcome to bring coins or other collectibles to sell or to have evaluated. Competitive adult and junior exhibits, free educational talks, ANACS coin submissions taken at the show, an online auction, and free activities for kids ages 4–17 all weekend.

Special guest Bob Evans, chief scientist and co-discoverer of the gold rush-era steamship S.S. Central America, gives a free talk Friday at 1 p.m., leads a hands-on science session for young collectors Saturday at 1 p.m., and shows his award-winning recovery display all weekend.

Hours: Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (MSNS members admitted early, 10 a.m.); Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The venue is fully wheelchair-accessible.

Details: michigancoinclub.org/convention