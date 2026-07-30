MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN with Joe Taylor

7-9 pm

Good friends, a great view, and some incredible live music await you during The Homestead's 2026 Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series.

Joe Taylor is a Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz guitarist from New York City known for his genre-bending style and dynamic stage presence, acclaimed guitarist, composer and producer. Watch and listen as he showcases his signature blend of jazz, rock, chill, and cinematic soundscapes.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the event. There will be local beer and wine offerings. You are welcomed to bring your own picnics. No outside alcohol is allowed.

The concert will be held on top of Bay Mountain. There are 110 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis, the remaining is open lawn seating. This is an outdoor event, please feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets. There will be a 15-minute intermission around 8 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Mountain Flowers Lodge.