Natural Dye Workshop ~ Kitchen Dyes at Maggie's Organics
Natural Dye Workshop ~ Kitchen Dyes at Maggie's Organics
Join The Natural Dye Company and Maggie's Organics for a hands-on workshop to explore the mystery and magic of natural dyeing using ingredients from the kitchen. Using a shibori resist technique, participants will create a unique design on their choice of a Maggie's Organics 100% organic cotton t-shirt, included in registration! Registration required, limited supported rates available.
Maggie's Organics
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com