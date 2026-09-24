© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Natural Dye Workshop ~ Kitchen Dyes at Maggie's Organics

Natural Dye Workshop ~ Kitchen Dyes at Maggie's Organics

Join The Natural Dye Company and Maggie's Organics for a hands-on workshop to explore the mystery and magic of natural dyeing using ingredients from the kitchen. Using a shibori resist technique, participants will create a unique design on their choice of a Maggie's Organics 100% organic cotton t-shirt, included in registration! Registration required, limited supported rates available.

Maggie's Organics
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/
Maggie's Organics
7852 2nd St
Dexter, Michigan 48130
(734) 482-4000
http://maggiesorganics.com/