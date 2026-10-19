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NEI & City Institute Host Small Business Social Hour

NEI & City Institute Host Small Business Social Hour

Join NEI and City Institute for the October Small Business Social Hour on Thursday, October 22, from 4–7 p.m. at Delux Bar & Lounge, featuring Greektown in downtown Detroit.

This free monthly networking series connects Metro Detroit small-business owners, founders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem supporters, spotlighting a different neighborhood each month and fostering connections, collaboration and growth.

Enjoy food and refreshments from local businesses across Greektown while you mix, mingle and move your business forward. This event series supports small businesses throughout Metro Detroit by highlighting the stories of the unique neighborhood businesses that form the backbone of the city.

Hosts and partners:
• New Economy Initiative (NEI)
• City Institute
• Greektown Neighborhood Partnership
• Downtown Detroit Partnership

Networking and social hour from 4–7 p.m.
Programming from 5–6 p.m.
Food and refreshments from neighborhood businesses provided.

To register, visit
https://app.gopassage.com/events/nei-city-institute-small-business-social-hour-series-greektown

Delux Bar and Lounge
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Economy Initiative

Artist Group Info

bcurry@marxlayne.com
Delux Bar and Lounge
350 Monroe St.
Detroit, Michigan 48226