NEI & City Institute Host Small Business Social Hour

Join NEI and City Institute for the October Small Business Social Hour on Thursday, October 22, from 4–7 p.m. at Delux Bar & Lounge, featuring Greektown in downtown Detroit.

This free monthly networking series connects Metro Detroit small-business owners, founders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem supporters, spotlighting a different neighborhood each month and fostering connections, collaboration and growth.

Enjoy food and refreshments from local businesses across Greektown while you mix, mingle and move your business forward. This event series supports small businesses throughout Metro Detroit by highlighting the stories of the unique neighborhood businesses that form the backbone of the city.

Hosts and partners:

• New Economy Initiative (NEI)

• City Institute

• Greektown Neighborhood Partnership

• Downtown Detroit Partnership

Networking and social hour from 4–7 p.m.

Programming from 5–6 p.m.

Food and refreshments from neighborhood businesses provided.

To register, visit

https://app.gopassage.com/events/nei-city-institute-small-business-social-hour-series-greektown

