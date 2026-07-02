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Preston Fox Quartet

Preston Fox Quartet

Live jazz has the power to inspire, promote community, and encourage empathy for all people, not just musicians. The mission of this performance is to provide world class jazz to students with low exposure to the music. Additionally, through the generous support of Michigan State University’s Running Start Program, entrance to the show is completely free!

Preston hopes to honor the storied history of Detroit jazz by playing compositions by some of Detroit’s finest musicians, alongside some of the city’s current torch-bearers in Rodney Whitaker and Xavier Davis.

Preston Fox is a guitarist, composer, and educator from Indianapolis, Indiana, and a proud product of the city’s vibrant jazz scene. Preston is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Jazz Studies at Michigan State University, where he studies under renowned jazz guitarist Professor Randy Napoleon. Preston Fox will be joined by an all star band featuring Rodney Whitaker on bass, Xavier Davis on piano, and Alonso Umana on drums.

NO COVER

Doors open at 5PM; Show at 6:30 PM

More Information/Tickets

UrbanBeat
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906