Pumpkins & Puppets

Join master puppeteer and artist Ted Talvitie for an afternoon of puppets, paint, imagination, and Halloween fun. Ted will kick things off with a short puppet performance featuring some of his own creations before turning the workshop over to our young artists.

Each child will start with a handmade pumpkin head created by Ted, then paint it, give it a personality, and build it into a one-of-a-kind stick puppet using fabric, clothing, hands, feet, and all kinds of fun little details.

This will be a goofy, creepy, colorful, punk-rock puppet lab for kids. There are no examples to copy and no right way to make your character. Make a monster, a rock star, or a fancy pumpkin weirdo. Make something only you could think of.

We'll provide everything kids need to create their puppet, and everyone will head home with their own original character.

Tickets are $45 per child and include the puppet performance, the handmade pumpkin-head puppet, all materials, and the guided workshop.

Costumes are welcome. Creativity is highly encouraged. Weirdness is highly suggested.