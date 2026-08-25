BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!! RALLY IN THE PARK!!!

Get ready for THE BIGGEST FOODTRUCK RALLY Downriver!!

Rally in the Park is a fun-filled day for ALL ages, bringing together great food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities all in one place. Expect this year's event to be off the charts!!!

We’re packing the park with so much fun! Check it out!

* This year's event will feature 25 total trucks, trailers and booths bringing amazingly delicious eats

* Starting the event off with DJ Tim Ames & Company

* Followed by 2 awesome Live Bands, featuring the dynamic "FLIPSIDE BAND" playing oldies, classic rock, and Motown favorites along with our headliner "The Detroit Drive" playing popular hits, classic rock & roll and modern country music

* BEER TENT (sponsored by the Marine Corps League Downriver Detachment #153) loaded with ice-cold beers and refreshing mixed drinks to keep the party going

* KIDS ZONE with lots of activities like face painting, candy trailer, bounce house, concessions and much more!

* CARICATURES artist and PHOTO BOOTH so you can take home the memories

* RALLY raffles, gift basket raffles, new surprises, and so much MORE!

* ONLINE RALLY FOOD voucher giveaways just before the event (exclusively right here on our FB page)

Whether you’re coming for the food, the music, or just a great time with friends and family, there’s something here for everyone.

Event Details:

Lincoln Park Community Center

3525 Dix Hwy. Lincoln Park

Saturday, September 12th, 2026

from 1:00pm-10:00pm. Free Admission

Mark your calendars, bring your crew, and come see what everyone’s been talking about. You don’t want to miss this fantastic event!!

This year is special for us because 100% of the proceeds from the event are going directly toward building a brand-new Safety Town for the children in our communities and in honor of one of our fallen firefighters.

Presented by EventWorks. Sponsored by Lincoln Park Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Lincoln Park Fire Department.