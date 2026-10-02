Riverjack Ramblers @ The YPSI Halloween Festival

Put on your costume + hold onto your hats (and your candy) — Michigan Magician Jeff Wawrzaszek is bringing his acclaimed A2 Magic Show to The YPSI Halloween Festival, and it's guaranteed to leave you spellbound! Get ready for a wild mix of jaw-dropping magic, laugh-out-loud comedy, and audience participation that'll have you (or your neighbor!) pulled right into the act. It's no wonder Jeff is a beloved and recognized favorite on the magic circuit — this is one performance you won't want to miss. Kids 13 & under are FREE with a ticketed adult! Save more with discounted online tickets for a limited time! Kids Free (13 and under) with ticketed adult! Presale tickets are discounted! Boo-k your tickets today!