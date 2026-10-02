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Riverjack Ramblers @ The YPSI Halloween Festival

Riverjack Ramblers @ The YPSI Halloween Festival

Put on your costume + hold onto your hats (and your candy) — Michigan Magician Jeff Wawrzaszek is bringing his acclaimed A2 Magic Show to The YPSI Halloween Festival, and it's guaranteed to leave you spellbound! Get ready for a wild mix of jaw-dropping magic, laugh-out-loud comedy, and audience participation that'll have you (or your neighbor!) pulled right into the act. It's no wonder Jeff is a beloved and recognized favorite on the magic circuit — this is one performance you won't want to miss. Kids 13 & under are FREE with a ticketed adult! Save more with discounted online tickets for a limited time! Kids Free (13 and under) with ticketed adult! Presale tickets are discounted! Boo-k your tickets today!

The Ypsilanti Performance Space
16-22
03:00 PM - 03:45 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ypsilanti Performance Space
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
ypsi.org

Artist Group Info

A2 Magic
https://a2magic.com/
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
https://www.ypsi.org/ypsiopenmic