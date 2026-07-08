Rodney Atkins has charted at least one radio single at country radio in three different decades – all while signed to the same record label. It’s that sort of commitment and longevity defines the man. He is an artist with multi-generational impact whose voice has been a mainstay in country music for decades, challenging all of us to be better no matter our age – parents, grandparents, adults, and everyone in between.

The ACM Award-winning artist, who has one of the most recognized and powerful voices in country music, has more than four billion global streams; six number one radio singles; he’s performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and plenty more.

Through the hell we all inevitably go through at some point in life, Atkins has cemented mega-hits in our hearts and minds that help us remain focused on those who matter most. The superstar, who is more interested in connecting with loyal fans and supporting the United States Military than grabbing headlines, has put masterful finishing touches on his latest music, which was released in late 2024 and early 2025, beginning with first song, “True South.”

That being said, you probably know Rodney from some of his global hits, like “Watching You,” “If You’re Going Through Hell,” “Farmer’s Daughter,” and “Take a Back Road.”