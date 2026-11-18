“Rooting for You” is an encouraging group for parents of young children rooting for each other through every season. Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition facilities this group within the community to provide spaces to play, connect, learn, and grow. Discussions may include but are not limited to breastfeeding/infant feeding, nutrition, healthy habits, and meaningful ways to bond with your child lead by trained community organizations. Currently “Rooting for You” meets bimonthly the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month from 11am-12pm. The first Tuesday of the month is held at Butman-Fish Library and the third Tuesday of the month is held at Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association. For questions on “Rooting for You” please contact Rachel at (989)758-3661.