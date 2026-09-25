Rouge Park Mountain Bike Ramble

Hosted by Friends of Rouge Park and in collaboration with Luki Bike Adventures, this exciting event is perfect for youth who want to learn how to mountain bike and explore Detroit's only mountain bike (MTB) trail!

What to expect:

This event is BEGINNER FRIENDLY as we will go over the ins and outs of mountain biking, Basic comfortability with riding a bike is required beforehand.

Training on how to handle bumps and jumps with experienced mountainbikers

Certified and safe bikes and helmets will be provided. If you want to bring your own bike, we will do some basic safety checks on the bike before we let you loose on the trail.

Fuel up with some light refreshments while enjoying community and fall colors in the park!

Our experienced guides will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Bring your enthusiasm and a sense of adventure! We can’t wait to see you there!