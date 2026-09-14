Salon Auburn Ash Celebrates Dolly With A Special Fundraising Event

On Friday, September 25th from 9AM to 5PM, Salon Auburn Ash will Celebrate Dolly Parton with a special fundraising event paying homage to her hot song "9-5". A portion of all proceeds from the day's services will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation. Founded by Dolly herself, this amazing nonprofit helps children and families through education, literacy, and community support.

Salon Auburn Ash Celebrates Dolly

Friday, September 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salon Auburn Ash, 1858 East Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills, Michigan

Call 248-927-2562 or visit salonauburnash.glossgenius.com