Sam Rose Comedy: Jokes on You

FEATURING "JOKES ON YOU COMEDY" **Mike Geeter** Mike is a Pontiac, Michigan native whose sharp wit and smooth delivery tackle family, relationships, and everyday life. His credits include Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City 2, Hulu/Fox’s Laughs, SiriusXM’s Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio, and a 2022 TEDTalk. Mike has worked with Kevin Hart, Tom Papa, Maria Bamford, Hannibal Buress, Jim Norton, and more. He is also the founder of SamRose Entertainment, producing comedy events throughout Michigan, and his album The Charm Offensive is available on all digital platforms. **Kevin Johnson** Kevin Johnson is a Detroit native whose urban upbringing has shaped his distinctive perspective on life, relationships, and the world around him. For more than a decade, he has entertained audiences across the country with his sharp wit, energetic storytelling, and engaging physical comedy. From the ups and downs of dating to the everyday realities of work and life, Kevin has a gift for finding humor in the moments everyone can relate to. Whether you agree with him or not, his clever observations and charismatic delivery are guaranteed to entertain. At the end of the day, it's all just one man's opinion-and Kevin Johnson makes that opinion hilarious. **Cam Rowe** Cam was a regular on truTV’s Storage Hunters as the security guard known as “The Green Mile” and has appeared on Comedy Bang! Bang! with Aziz Ansari. Known for turning relatable real-life experiences into big laughs, Cam has won comedy competitions at Flappers Comedy Club and the HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles. He has also performed internationally at the renowned Leicester Comedy Festival and completed a 25-show stand-up tour throughout England with fellow Storage Hunters cast members. **Tam White** Tam is a Detroit-based stand-up comedian, improv actor, producer, and resident cast member at Go Comedy! Improv Theater in Ferndale. She is the creator, producer, and host of the improv game show Hip-Prov and serves as Talent Director for the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival. Hour Detroit Magazine also named her one of Mark Ridley’s favorite local comedians. Tam has performed at venues including the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Gem Theatre, Majestic Theatre, Detroit House of Comedy, One Night Stan’s, and Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, sharing stages with Tim Meadows, Pauly Shore, Chris Kattan, Ms. Pat, Tony Roberts, and Al Madrigal. She also teaches Rhyming in Improv workshops and performs with the all-female improv troupe And Still I Improvise. **Ricarlo Williams-Winston** Ricarlo is a standout comedian from Muskegon, Michigan, with a decade of experience entertaining audiences across the country. Known for his sharp humor and relatable storytelling, Ricarlo has shared the stage with Pauly Shore, Doug Stanhope, Donnell Rawlings, Brent Morin, and Tim Meadows. He has performed at renowned venues and events including Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Dr. Grins, and the Traverse City Comedy Festival. Ricarlo is also the founder of Muskegon’s Laughter on the Lakeshore Comedy Festival, showcasing his commitment to growing comedy in his hometown and beyond. __________________________________________ Must be 18+ to enter. Doors open at 4PM, Show starts at 5:00 PM. Kitchen will be open for dinner & drinks. [Ticket Link](https://tickets.samroseentertainment.com/events/the-500-show-feat-jokes-on-you-comedy-comedy-11-14-2026)