No tickets. No pressure. Just vinyl, atmosphere, and a room that feels good to be in.

Every third Thursday of the month Hamilton's Corktown hosts Sip & Spin where guests can bring in their own vinyl to be played. This is not a DJ set or a loud party. It is an intentional, analog focused evening designed to linger, connect, and unwind over drinks.

Music for the night comes from a mix of thrifted finds, gifted records, and vinyl brought in by guests. Anyone can bring in a record they love, choose one side to spin, and settle in.

The vibe starts mellow and social, then gradually deepens as the night goes on, making it ideal for groups of friends, after-dinner hangs, and a late-night industry crowd.

Built around good music, good pours, and easy company. From early evening through late night, Hamilton’s sets the tone with warm lighting, smooth R&B, and easy listening records played exclusively on vinyl - and then guests can change the tone to see where the night goes.

Thursday, July 16 from 5 - 10 p.m. at Hamilton's Corktown.

No reservations needed, just show up with or without an album and enjoy the evening.