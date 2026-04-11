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Small Works: Prints & Book Objects from Detroit, 2020–2026

Small Works: Prints & Book Objects from Detroit, 2020–2026

The Small Works exhibition serves to show what is possible as a community, when they share space and create work together. The work featured is a collection of things printed by Small Works, by their studiomates Diskette Press, the publisher Maamoul Press, and by the community that uses the space.

Exhibition: October 27 - November 19, 2026 | Public Reception: Friday, November 13 from 4:30-6pm

LSA Residential College
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

LSA Residential College
7347639960
rc.communications@umich.edu
lsa.umich.edu/rc

Artist Group Info

Center for the Book Arts Detroit
info@bookartsdetroit.org
https://www.bookartsdetroit.org/
LSA Residential College
701 E. University
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
7347639960
kgass@umich.edu
https://lsa.umich.edu/rc/about/art-gallery.html