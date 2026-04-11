Small Works: Prints & Book Objects from Detroit, 2020–2026
Small Works: Prints & Book Objects from Detroit, 2020–2026
The Small Works exhibition serves to show what is possible as a community, when they share space and create work together. The work featured is a collection of things printed by Small Works, by their studiomates Diskette Press, the publisher Maamoul Press, and by the community that uses the space.
Exhibition: October 27 - November 19, 2026 | Public Reception: Friday, November 13 from 4:30-6pm
LSA Residential College
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
LSA Residential College
7347639960
rc.communications@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
Center for the Book Arts Detroit
info@bookartsdetroit.org
LSA Residential College
701 E. UniversityAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
7347639960
kgass@umich.edu