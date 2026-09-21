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Still We Sing: Omar Offendum’s Little Syria

Still We Sing: Omar Offendum’s Little Syria

Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 7 p.m.
Ford Community & Performing Arts Center
15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI

Free admission; Walk-ins are welcome but tickets are going fast, we suggest reserving your seat!

Concert of Colors Neighborhood Programs, in partnership with the Arab American National Museum, presents the Michigan premiere of Omar Offendum’s Little Syria, featuring special guests Lubana Al-Quntar and Layan Srour.

Blending hip-hop, live Arabic instrumentation and traditional Hakawati storytelling, this extraordinary performance explores the history of New York’s Little Syria and the Arab American experience through music, poetry and storytelling.

Reserve free tickets: https://www.dearborntheater.com/event/still-we-sing/

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concert of Colors
586 242 9425
lmini@marxlayne.com
http://www.concertofcolors.com
Ford Community & Performing Arts Center
15801 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan 48126