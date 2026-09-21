Still We Sing: Omar Offendum’s Little Syria

Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI

Free admission; Walk-ins are welcome but tickets are going fast, we suggest reserving your seat!

Concert of Colors Neighborhood Programs, in partnership with the Arab American National Museum, presents the Michigan premiere of Omar Offendum’s Little Syria, featuring special guests Lubana Al-Quntar and Layan Srour.

Blending hip-hop, live Arabic instrumentation and traditional Hakawati storytelling, this extraordinary performance explores the history of New York’s Little Syria and the Arab American experience through music, poetry and storytelling.

Reserve free tickets: https://www.dearborntheater.com/event/still-we-sing/