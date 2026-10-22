Swedish Christmas Fair

Swedish Treats & Things

A non-alcoholic sample of ”glögg” (mulled wine) is included in the admission fee.

The SWEA Café bakes fresh Swedish style waffles all day, serves open-faced sandwiches, Swedish cookies and coffee breads.

Imported foods, handmade crafts, textiles, and Christmas decorations, all from Sweden (or made by Swedes in Michigan), are for sale as well as Swedish used books, and home-baked Swedish delicacies.

Swedish Christmas music throughout the day and much more.

Lucia Pageant

11:00am

1:00pm

Admission

Adults: $3

Children under 12: free

Hope to see you there! Välkomna!