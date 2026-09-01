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Tecumseh Center for the Arts features A MARVIN GAYE TRIBUTE Trouble Man

Tecumseh Center for the Arts features A MARVIN GAYE TRIBUTE Trouble Man

Feel the Timeless Soul of Marvin Gaye at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts

TROUBLE MAN - A Tribute to Marvin Gaye featuring L. Young

Live Concert

The Tecumseh Center for the Arts welcomes audiences to an unforgettable evening of Motown classics on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. when TROUBLE MAN – A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, featuring Billboard recording artist L. Young, comes to downtown Tecumseh.

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee Street
Tecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org