Tecumseh Center for the Arts features A MARVIN GAYE TRIBUTE Trouble Man

Feel the Timeless Soul of Marvin Gaye at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts

TROUBLE MAN - A Tribute to Marvin Gaye featuring L. Young

Live Concert

The Tecumseh Center for the Arts welcomes audiences to an unforgettable evening of Motown classics on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. when TROUBLE MAN – A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, featuring Billboard recording artist L. Young, comes to downtown Tecumseh.

