Tecumseh Center for the Arts features CELTIC BAND CrossBow
Tecumseh Center for the Arts features CELTIC BAND CrossBow
An Evening of Celtic Energy, Storytelling & Tradition Comes to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts
CROSSBOW
Saturday, March 13, 2027 • 7:30 PM
Experience the spirit of Ireland when CrossBow brings an evening of Celtic music, storytelling, and tradition to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
From energetic reels to soulful ballads, this dynamic performance blends magical musical mayhem with rich cultural tradition for an unforgettable night of live entertainment.
Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.
Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee StreetTecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov