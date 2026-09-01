Tecumseh Center for the Arts features CELTIC BAND CrossBow

An Evening of Celtic Energy, Storytelling & Tradition Comes to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts

CROSSBOW

Saturday, March 13, 2027 • 7:30 PM

Experience the spirit of Ireland when CrossBow brings an evening of Celtic music, storytelling, and tradition to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

From energetic reels to soulful ballads, this dynamic performance blends magical musical mayhem with rich cultural tradition for an unforgettable night of live entertainment.

Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!