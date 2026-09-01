Tecumseh Center for the Arts features DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION

Adventure Roars to Life at Tecumseh Center for the Arts

DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS – EXPEDITION

Saturday, January 23, 2027 • 3:00 PM

Bring the entire family to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m., for Dinosaur Dimensions – Expedition, an exciting live theatrical adventure where prehistoric creatures come to life.

Filled with interactive fun, educational discoveries, and unforgettable dinosaur encounters, this family-friendly production inspires curiosity while creating memories children will treasure for years to come.

Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!

