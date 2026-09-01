© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tecumseh Center for the Arts features DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION

Tecumseh Center for the Arts features DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION

Adventure Roars to Life at Tecumseh Center for the Arts

DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS – EXPEDITION

Saturday, January 23, 2027 • 3:00 PM

Bring the entire family to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m., for Dinosaur Dimensions – Expedition, an exciting live theatrical adventure where prehistoric creatures come to life.

Filled with interactive fun, educational discoveries, and unforgettable dinosaur encounters, this family-friendly production inspires curiosity while creating memories children will treasure for years to come.

Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee Street
Tecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org