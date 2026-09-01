Tecumseh Center for the Arts features DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION
Tecumseh Center for the Arts features DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION
Adventure Roars to Life at Tecumseh Center for the Arts
DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS – EXPEDITION
Saturday, January 23, 2027 • 3:00 PM
Bring the entire family to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m., for Dinosaur Dimensions – Expedition, an exciting live theatrical adventure where prehistoric creatures come to life.
Filled with interactive fun, educational discoveries, and unforgettable dinosaur encounters, this family-friendly production inspires curiosity while creating memories children will treasure for years to come.
Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.
Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee StreetTecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov