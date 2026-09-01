Tecumseh Center for the Arts features The BOY BAND Project
Tecumseh Center for the Arts features The BOY BAND Project
Grab Your Besties for the Ultimate Night Out at Tecumseh Center for the Arts
THE BOY BAND PROJECT
A GALentine’s Celebration!
Friday, February 13, 2027 • 7:30 PM
Celebrate friendship, nostalgia, and nonstop fun when The Boy Band Project – A GALentine’s Celebration comes to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.
This high-energy concert brings the biggest hits of the boy band era to life, featuring music inspired by NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, and more. Perfect for a girls’ night out or Valentine’s weekend celebration, this unforgettable show is all about singing, dancing, and reliving the soundtrack of a generation.
Tickets available now at TheTCA.org.
Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee StreetTecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov