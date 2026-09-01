Tecumseh Center for the Arts features The BOY BAND Project

Grab Your Besties for the Ultimate Night Out at Tecumseh Center for the Arts

THE BOY BAND PROJECT

A GALentine’s Celebration!

Friday, February 13, 2027 • 7:30 PM

Celebrate friendship, nostalgia, and nonstop fun when The Boy Band Project – A GALentine’s Celebration comes to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.

This high-energy concert brings the biggest hits of the boy band era to life, featuring music inspired by NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, and more. Perfect for a girls’ night out or Valentine’s weekend celebration, this unforgettable show is all about singing, dancing, and reliving the soundtrack of a generation.

Tickets available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!

