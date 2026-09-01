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Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents Classic Women of Country CHRISTMAS

Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents Classic Women of Country CHRISTMAS

Celebrate the Sounds of the Season at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts

CLASSIC WOMEN OF COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Featuring the TCA All-Area Youth Christmas Choir

Saturday, December 12, 2026 • 3:00 PM

Celebrate the warmth and joy of the Christmas season when Classic Women of Country Christmas comes to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, December 12, at 3:00 p.m.

Featuring timeless holiday favorites, classic country hits, and the special appearance of the TCA All-Area Youth Christmas Choir, this festive afternoon is perfect for families, friends, and music lovers of every generation.

Filled with beautiful harmonies, holiday spirit, and heartwarming moments, this nationally touring production is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee Street
Tecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
www.TheTCA.org