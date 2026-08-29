Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents COMEDY NIGHT with John Heffron

Laugh Until Your Face Hurts at Tecumseh Center for the Arts

COMEDY NIGHT featuring Headliner John Heffron

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Tecumseh Center for the Arts launches its 2026–2027 National Touring Season with an evening of unforgettable laughter on Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. when Comedy Night welcomes nationally acclaimed comedian John Heffron to Tecumseh.

Winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing, Heffron has entertained audiences nationwide with his smart, relatable comedy drawn from everyday life, family, relationships, and the humorous moments we all experience. His television appearances include The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately, Netflix, and more.

Whether you're planning a fun date night, gathering with friends, or simply ready for an evening filled with laughter, Comedy Night promises a hilarious start to the TCA's National Touring Season.

Tickets are available now at TheTCA.org or by calling (517) 423-6617.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!