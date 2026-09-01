Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents SLAP DRAGON

Feel-Good Groove Grass Comes to Tecumseh Center for the Arts

SLAP DRAGON

Saturday, April 10, 2027 • 7:30 PM

Close out the season with an electrifying night of music when Slap Dragon brings their signature “groove grass” sound to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Blending traditional bluegrass instrumentation with the funk of R&B, the improvisation of jazz, and high-energy festival performance, Slap Dragon delivers a genre-bending concert experience full of rhythm, soul, and joy.

Tickets available now at TheTCA.org.

Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!

