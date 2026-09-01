Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents SLAP DRAGON
Tecumseh Center for the Arts presents SLAP DRAGON
Feel-Good Groove Grass Comes to Tecumseh Center for the Arts
SLAP DRAGON
Saturday, April 10, 2027 • 7:30 PM
Close out the season with an electrifying night of music when Slap Dragon brings their signature “groove grass” sound to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Blending traditional bluegrass instrumentation with the funk of R&B, the improvisation of jazz, and high-energy festival performance, Slap Dragon delivers a genre-bending concert experience full of rhythm, soul, and joy.
Tickets available now at TheTCA.org.
Put some WOW in your weekend at the TCA!
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 North Maumee StreetTecumseh, Michigan 49286
517.423.6617
aslupe@tecumsehmi.gov