The Girls Choral Academy Studio Series: Broadway and Beyond Summer Intensive

A FREE One-Day Music Bootcamp for Girls, in Partnership with Broadway GR

Whether your child has years of performance experience or simply loves to sing around the house, Girls Choral Academy invites girls in grades 6-12 to spend a day discovering the joy of music, creativity, and performance in a fun, welcoming environment where every girl has the opportunity to discover her voice.

Throughout this interactive experience, participants will write songs, explore storytelling through lyrics, learn movement for the stage, build audition confidence, work with experienced teaching artists, and perform in a community showcase to end the day.

Learn from Music Industry & Broadway Professionals

Participants will take part in an exclusive master class led by a cast member from the National Touring Production of The Great Gatsby, coming to Grand Rapids later this summer! They will learn professional performance techniques, build stage confidence, and gain insight into what it's like to perform in a Broadway national tour. It's a unique opportunity to be inspired by a working Broadway artist while discovering new skills and confidence on stage.

Rehearse and Perform

Throughout the day, girls will rehearse with their peers, strengthen their performance skills, and prepare for an exciting community showcase where they'll share what they've learned with family and friends

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Registration is open, sign up today: https://www.girlschoralacademy.org/gca-studio-series-summer-intensive

