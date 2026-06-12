The Live Fire Experience will transform Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids into a showcase of live-fire culinary talent, regional collaboration, and chef-driven hospitality during the 2026 ACF National Convention.

Hosted by the ACF Chapter of Greater Grand Rapids, the event brings together professional chefs from across Michigan, Northern Indiana, Wisconsin, and the Asian Chef Alliance for an unforgettable evening centered around open-flame cooking and culinary connection.

Guests will experience live-fire cooking stations featuring tapas-style cuisine prepared in real time over wood, charcoal, smoke, and gas flame. Each station will highlight the talent, creativity, and regional flavors of the participating chefs, chapters, alliances, restaurants, and foodservice partners.

In addition to the chef stations, the event will feature beverages, live music, chef interaction, and live fire and ice carving demonstrations, creating an energetic outdoor experience in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

As an official event of the 2026 ACF National Convention, Live Fire Event marks a historic moment as the national convention comes to Grand Rapids for the first time ever. The evening offers a unique opportunity to welcome chefs and culinary professionals from across the country while showcasing the Midwest’s hospitality, food culture, and collaborative spirit. More than a convention event, it is a celebration of Grand Rapids as a destination for culinary excellence, bringing together chefs, sponsors, partners, and guests for a memorable evening of food, fire, and community.

