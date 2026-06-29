Why this holiday brings families and businesses together to feed strangers in Dearborn

Walk down the streets of Dearborn during the annual Ashura march, and you are immediately hit with a sensory wave.

The air is hot as the midday sun shines down on Sunday, making the miles arduous, but the rich smells of garlic chicken and freshly fried falafel drifting through the air makes the trek worth it.

Ashura is a major day of mourning observed by mostly Shia Muslims. It falls on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died in battle more than 1,300 years ago.

Muslims who observe this day of mourning strive to perform a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala, Iraq. But for those who can't make the journey, Muslim communities worldwide offer a likeness of that sacred experience closer to home.

One of the biggest marches is in Dearborn, a city with one of the largest Shia populations outside of the Middle East.

Every year, thousands of people join together for a massive walk of remembrance and a community-wide masterclass in radical generosity.

On nearly every corner, volunteers are practically begging passersby to accept a cold water bottle, a fresh fruit cup, or a hot, prepared meal. The most surprising part? Your wallet never has to leave your pocket.

'We'll give the shirt off our back'

For an outsider looking in, the scale of free food raises an obvious question: What’s the catch?

According to the everyday citizens and local business owners funding this operation out of their own pockets, there isn't one.

"We're offering out everything we can. Bread, food, water, drink — whatever we have, we're giving," says volunteer Ali Hammoud.

Hammoud stands alongside dozens of families who set up temporary outdoor kitchens at Ford Woods Park in Dearborn. When asked how much the massive operation costs, he brushes the question aside.

"It doesn't matter how much it cost," Hammoud says. "We're all giving as much as we can. We'll give the shirt off our back if we can."

The history behind the hospitality

To understand why an entire community is eager to feed thousands of complete strangers, you have to understand the history of Ashura.

Syed Raza, one of the thousands of marchers in attendance, explains that there is a direct, deeply symbolic connection between the food being handed out on the sidewalks and the tragedy of the past.

"One part of the whole notion of Muharram and Hussein is that we do not let any hungry people out at all," Raza explains. "[Imam Hussein] was slaughtered with hunger and with thirst. Three days of no water, no food for the whole entire family. So that's the symbol of it."

Raza said the Ashura commemoration in Dearborn is meant to create a living "counter" to historical starvation. And on Sunday, it transformed Dearborn’s streets into a culinary experience.

Local restaurant Rafic’s Falafel moved its operations curbside, setting up a full-scale mobile assembly line on a park picnic table.

"We have four or five different wrapping stations going on all at once," says Yousef Beydoun, whose father owns the restaurant. "They're using the freshest ingredients that we have. My brothers are in the truck actually frying the falafel, and it's being made as we speak."

The family uses a traditional recipe brought over by Beydoun’s grandfather from southern Lebanon. While sponsoring an entire day's worth of food for thousands is expensive, the family refuses to focus on the financial toll.

"He sponsored everything," says Mahmoud Mansour, a volunteer with Rafic's Falafel, "and he's not going to say how much he paid because we don't say those numbers."

Mansour was right. When the owner was asked how much it cost to support the march by donating thousands of sandwiches, he simply replied, "It doesn't matter."

In their tradition, discussing the exact price tag diminishes the spirit of charity.

For Beydoun, the hard labor under the baking sun is driven entirely by the concept of "Ajr" — spiritual reward.

"Ajr, for those that maybe don't know, the best way that we can put it is: If I'm putting good out into the world, then I know that even if anybody doesn't see it, Allah, the ultimate Lord, sees it and is pleased with me," says Yousef.

The next generation

This massive undertaking isn't just driven by local businesses. Families spend months planning and saving their own money specifically to fund their sidewalk tents.

Nadia Haidar stands under a tent stacked high with treats, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

"We save up all year for this day," Haidar says. "We always plan ahead of time what we're going to do."

Over the years, the scale of this hospitality has exploded alongside the march itself. Longtime participants remember when the procession consisted of just a few hundred people walking from a local mosque to a neighborhood park. Today, the event draws thousands, requiring coordinated city street closures and even prompting the city council to ban helicopters from flying in the area during the march.

As the event grows, older generations are focused on ensuring the core values of Ashura aren't lost to time. At the Haidar family tent, that education is already well underway.

"These are all my grandchildren. This is Nadia, and this is Ava, and over there is Ahmed," Haidar says, gesturing to the kids handing out food. "Just like I taught my children that, now we're teaching them. If you know Hussein [the 7th-century martyr], you know humanity and you know what justice is."

While outside observers or internet comment sections occasionally view the annual festival with confusion or suspicion, the reality on the ground in Dearborn requires no translation. It is an open invitation of radical generosity and a reminder that, at least for today, no one here goes hungry.