The Sanctuary Presents: Remembering the Carl D. Bradley in Historical Overview & Film

On November 18, 1958, the freighter CARL D. BRADLEY sank during a violent storm in northern Lake Michigan, claiming 33 of its 35 crew members—including 23 from Rogers City. To mark the 68th anniversary of the tragedy, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s Visitor Experience Coordinator & Events Manager, Erin Pilarski, will host a commemorative presentation. Drawing on her own family’s close maritime ties to the vessel, Pilarski will explore the ship’s history and the disaster's profound impact on the local community, followed by a screening of the documentary "November Requiem."

This free public event will take place on Wednesday, November 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, located at 500 W. Fletcher St. in downtown Alpena, Michigan. All are welcome to attend, honor the crew, and reflect on this pivotal moment in Great Lakes history.