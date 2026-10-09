© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Village Pumpkin Patch

The Village Pumpkin Patch

The Village of Rochester Hills has brought back The Village Pumpkin Patch for the fourth year in a row.

This October, guests are encouraged to make a $5 donation via a QR Code to The Rainbow Connection for each pumpkin they pick.

October 9 – October 30, 2026
Guests are welcome to visit any time during the day.
Pumpkins are available while supplies last and will be replenished throughout October.

A $5 donation to The Rainbow Connection is requested for each pumpkin picked from the patch.
*100% of the funds received will go directly to The Rainbow Connection
A QR Code is on display at The Village Pumpkin Patch where guests can quickly scan and donate on their mobile device.

The Village of Rochester Hills
*Festival Park*
104 N. Adam Road
Rochester Hills, MI 48309
At the corner of Adams and Walton

The Village of Rochester Hills
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
The Village of Rochester Hills