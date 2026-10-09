The Village of Rochester Hills has brought back The Village Pumpkin Patch for the fourth year in a row.

This October, guests are encouraged to make a $5 donation via a QR Code to The Rainbow Connection for each pumpkin they pick.

October 9 – October 30, 2026

Guests are welcome to visit any time during the day.

Pumpkins are available while supplies last and will be replenished throughout October.

A $5 donation to The Rainbow Connection is requested for each pumpkin picked from the patch.

*100% of the funds received will go directly to The Rainbow Connection

A QR Code is on display at The Village Pumpkin Patch where guests can quickly scan and donate on their mobile device.

The Village of Rochester Hills

*Festival Park*

104 N. Adam Road

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

At the corner of Adams and Walton