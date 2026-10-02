The YPSI Halloween Festival

Put on your costume and join this fun fundraiser festival! Shop spooky themed artisans, meet co-hosts Michighost Paranormal, experience divination experts, dance with friendly witch performers, and trick-or-treat the vendor booths! At 3pm grab tickets to a full-length A2 Magic Show. And at 7pm kick back at a bluegrass concert with The Riverside Ramblers featuring hot strings- Jason Dennie on mandolin along with George Merkel (guitar) and Tommy Reifel (bass) from the Ben Daniel's Band! Kids Free (13 and under) with ticketed adult! Presale tickets are discounted! Boo-k your tickets today!