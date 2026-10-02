The YPSI Halloween Festival
The YPSI Halloween Festival
Put on your costume and join this fun fundraiser festival! Shop spooky themed artisans, meet co-hosts Michighost Paranormal, experience divination experts, dance with friendly witch performers, and trick-or-treat the vendor booths! At 3pm grab tickets to a full-length A2 Magic Show. And at 7pm kick back at a bluegrass concert with The Riverside Ramblers featuring hot strings- Jason Dennie on mandolin along with George Merkel (guitar) and Tommy Reifel (bass) from the Ben Daniel's Band! Kids Free (13 and under) with ticketed adult! Presale tickets are discounted! Boo-k your tickets today!
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
6-27
01:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ypsilanti Performance Space
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
Artist Group Info
Anna Miklo
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org