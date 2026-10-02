© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The YPSI Halloween Festival

The YPSI Halloween Festival

Put on your costume and join this fun fundraiser festival! Shop spooky themed artisans, meet co-hosts Michighost Paranormal, experience divination experts, dance with friendly witch performers, and trick-or-treat the vendor booths! At 3pm grab tickets to a full-length A2 Magic Show. And at 7pm kick back at a bluegrass concert with The Riverside Ramblers featuring hot strings- Jason Dennie on mandolin along with George Merkel (guitar) and Tommy Reifel (bass) from the Ben Daniel's Band! Kids Free (13 and under) with ticketed adult! Presale tickets are discounted! Boo-k your tickets today!

The Ypsilanti Performance Space
6-27
01:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ypsilanti Performance Space
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
ypsi.org

Artist Group Info

Anna Miklo
https://www.annamiklo.com/
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
https://www.ypsi.org/ypsiopenmic