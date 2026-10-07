© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U-M Eisenberg Family Depression Center 25th Anniversary Symposium & Celebration

U-M Eisenberg Family Depression Center 25th Anniversary Symposium & Celebration

Join us on November 12 in Ann Arbor as we celebrate our 25th anniversary with a research symposium and reception. The day begins with the presentation of the Mike Wallace Award to Dr. John Greden for his leadership and commitment to conquering depression and related illnesses.

The symposium features a lineup of lightning talks and an interactive panel discussion focused on advances in depression and mental well-being research. We’ll conclude with the presentation of the Eisenberg Research Prize to Dr. John Krystal of the Yale School of Medicine and hear more about his groundbreaking research career.

Stay for a reception with U-M colleagues, collaborators, and friends of the Center as we toast to this milestone. Appetizers and beverages will be served. Everyone is welcome!

Taubman Biomedical Science Research Building
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Michigan Eisenberg Family Depression Center
depressioncenter@umich.edu
https://michmed.org/W3Jmd
Taubman Biomedical Science Research Building
109 Zina Pitcher Pl
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
https://michmed.org/W3Jmd