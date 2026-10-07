U-M Eisenberg Family Depression Center 25th Anniversary Symposium & Celebration

Join us on November 12 in Ann Arbor as we celebrate our 25th anniversary with a research symposium and reception. The day begins with the presentation of the Mike Wallace Award to Dr. John Greden for his leadership and commitment to conquering depression and related illnesses.

The symposium features a lineup of lightning talks and an interactive panel discussion focused on advances in depression and mental well-being research. We’ll conclude with the presentation of the Eisenberg Research Prize to Dr. John Krystal of the Yale School of Medicine and hear more about his groundbreaking research career.

Stay for a reception with U-M colleagues, collaborators, and friends of the Center as we toast to this milestone. Appetizers and beverages will be served. Everyone is welcome!