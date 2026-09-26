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UMMA’s Fall Re- Opening Celebration

UMMA’s Fall Re- Opening Celebration

TIME TO CELEBRATE! 🎉
Join us on Saturday, Oct. 10 at UMMA for a special Reopening Celebration to rediscover this landmark space and experience an exciting lineup of exhibitions, art activities, and conversation.

🗓️ Saturday, Oct. 10th
⏰ 12-5 PM
📍 UMMA
🎟️ FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Learn about UMMA’s architecture and recent construction process on a guided tour. Throughout the building, explore new exhibitions, including Rick Lowe’s “Black Wall Street Journey: Re and De Imagining Black Progress” and Holly Bass’s “We Hold These Truths”.

Hear directly from Rick Lowe during an afternoon panel discussion. Check out Art at Home with artists and curators to see works from the University of Michigan’s Art Lending Collection, a beloved program that brings original artwork into the living spaces of U-M students. New, exclusive UMMA swag available while supplies last!

Plenty of reasons to stop by & discover it all! ✨

University of Michigan Museum of Art
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA)
umma-news@umich.edu
https://umma.umich.edu/
University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 South State St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734-764-0395
umma-press@umich.edu
umma.umich.edu