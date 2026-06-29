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US at 250 Public Tour

US at 250 Public Tour

Celebrate America's 250th with a guided tour of the Clements Library featuring Revolutionary War-era documents before attending U-M President Domenico Grasso's reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 pm on the Diag.

Highlights include Benjamin West's iconic painting "Death of General Wolfe," a trunk that once housed British General Thomas Gage's papers, and the current exhibit, "Up, Up, and Away: A History of Ballooning in America."

Arrive at our North Entrance to check-in for your tour. This entrance is accessible and an elevator is available to move between floors.

We want to ensure full participation in our events. If an accommodation would promote that, please let us know.

William L Clements Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
William L Clements Library
909 S University Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/68pxwft