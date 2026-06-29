US at 250 Public Tour

Celebrate America's 250th with a guided tour of the Clements Library featuring Revolutionary War-era documents before attending U-M President Domenico Grasso's reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 pm on the Diag.

Highlights include Benjamin West's iconic painting "Death of General Wolfe," a trunk that once housed British General Thomas Gage's papers, and the current exhibit, "Up, Up, and Away: A History of Ballooning in America."

Arrive at our North Entrance to check-in for your tour. This entrance is accessible and an elevator is available to move between floors.

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