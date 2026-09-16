Voting in America: Past & Present
Voting in America: Past & Present
Join the staff of the Clements Library and students from Turn Up Turnout to learn about American voting history and voting as a student at the University of Michigan! Peruse the exhibit “Who Counts? A History of Voting in America,” develop a voting plan for this November, and play a game of Jeopardy to test your knowledge on the past and present of voting in America.
William L. Clements Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
William L. Clements Library
William L. Clements Library
909 S University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347