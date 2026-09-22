Walk to Windsor: Cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Foot

Walk out of the United States and into Canada. On Saturday, October 10, Detroit Social Walk Club leads a guided group walk across the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, from Detroit into Windsor, Ontario. Check-in is 8:00 AM on the Detroit side; the walk departs at 8:30 AM. The crossing is about 1.8 miles on the bridge's pedestrian path, 150 feet above the Detroit River. In Windsor we take a group photo and every walker receives a finisher medal, then explore Windsor or walk back with the group. A Retreat Edition adds a shuttle to Lungovita Beach Retreat (hot tubs, saunas, cold plunges, thermal pool, kayaks, bikes, massages) and back to Detroit. Tickets from $45; all prices include fees. Bring a valid U.S. passport, Enhanced Michigan Driver's License, or NEXUS card; these are required to enter Canada and return. All ages welcome; under 18 with a parent or guardian. Tickets and details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-to-windsor-cross-the-gordie-howe-international-bridge-tickets-1998786574450?aff=michiganpublic. Contact: detroitsocialwalkclub@gmail.com