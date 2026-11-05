We Them Ones Comedy Tour will play Van Andel Arena on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Headlined by actor and comedian Mike Epps and hosted by Deon Cole, the 2027 tour features an electrifying lineup including DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, D’Lai and C.P.

Returning as headliner, Mike Epps continues to be one of comedy’s most recognizable entertainers. With a celebrated career spanning stand-up, film and television, Epps has built a loyal national fan base through his signature storytelling, quick wit and undeniable stage presence.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6th at 10:00AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale.

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com.