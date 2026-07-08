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Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad has spent over two decades honoring the music, movement, and spirit of Michael Jackson — not by imitation, but by re-creating the feeling of his legendary live performances. What began as a passion project has grown into a globally touring concert experience that has united audiences on nearly every continent through the timeless power of MJ’s music.

With more than 2,500 performances worldwide, Who’s Bad has earned its reputation the hard way — night after night on stages across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond. From sold-out runs in the United Kingdom, including London’s O2 Arena, to landmark tours through China, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and more, the message has been universal: Michael’s music still brings people together.

Sensory advisory: This performance contains flashing lights, loud sounds and pyrotechnics.

FIM Capitol Theatre
Tickets starting at $53 / $39 for Genesee County residents
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

FIM
8102377333
tickets@thewhiting.com
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9823

Artist Group Info

Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
https://www.whosbadmusic.com/
FIM Capitol Theatre
140 E 2nd Street
Flint, Michigan 48502
(810) 237-7333
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9925