Yourist Studio Gallery Annual Holiday Sale
Yourist Studio Gallery Annual Holiday Sale
Just in time for holiday gifting! Yourist Studio Gallery transforms its sprawling 5,000-square-foot ceramics studio into a vibrant gallery for its annual Holiday Sale. Explore a juried collection of handmade pottery and ceramic art from more than 30 artists, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces, functional wares, and gifts for everyone on your list. Shop local, meet the makers, and discover something special.
Exhibition & Sale Hours:
Friday, December 11: Noon–8 p.m.
Saturday, December 12: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sunday, December 13: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Opening Night Reception: Friday, December 11, 5–8 p.m.
Yourist Studio Gallery
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Yourist Studio Gallery
734-662-4914
ysghappenings@gmail.com
Yourist Studio Gallery
6087 Jackson RoadAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
734-662-4914
kay@youristpottery.com