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Yourist Studio Gallery Annual Holiday Sale

Yourist Studio Gallery Annual Holiday Sale

Just in time for holiday gifting! Yourist Studio Gallery transforms its sprawling 5,000-square-foot ceramics studio into a vibrant gallery for its annual Holiday Sale. Explore a juried collection of handmade pottery and ceramic art from more than 30 artists, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces, functional wares, and gifts for everyone on your list. Shop local, meet the makers, and discover something special.

Exhibition & Sale Hours:

Friday, December 11: Noon–8 p.m.
Saturday, December 12: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sunday, December 13: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Opening Night Reception: Friday, December 11, 5–8 p.m.

Yourist Studio Gallery
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Yourist Studio Gallery
734-662-4914
ysghappenings@gmail.com
https://www.youristpottery.com/news/index.html
Yourist Studio Gallery
6087 Jackson Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
734-662-4914
kay@youristpottery.com
https://www.youristpottery.com/news/index.html