Yourist Studio Gallery Annual Holiday Sale

Just in time for holiday gifting! Yourist Studio Gallery transforms its sprawling 5,000-square-foot ceramics studio into a vibrant gallery for its annual Holiday Sale. Explore a juried collection of handmade pottery and ceramic art from more than 30 artists, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces, functional wares, and gifts for everyone on your list. Shop local, meet the makers, and discover something special.

Exhibition & Sale Hours:

Friday, December 11: Noon–8 p.m.

Saturday, December 12: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, December 13: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Opening Night Reception: Friday, December 11, 5–8 p.m.