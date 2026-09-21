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Youth Theatre Class: Camp Half-Blood

Youth Theatre Class: Camp Half-Blood

Join Percy Jackson, Annabeth, Grover, and the gods of Mount Olympus on an epic adventure inspired by Greek mythology. Students will build acting skills, creativity, and confidence while exploring themes of identity, teamwork, and bravery through imaginative storytelling and ensemble play.

The Inspired Acting Company
$100
Every week through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
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Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org