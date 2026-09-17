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Youth Theatre Class: Defying Gravity

Youth Theatre Class: Defying Gravity

Step into the world of Elphaba, Glinda, and more as students dive into a magical tale of unexpected friendships and courageous choices. With an emphasis on working together as an ensemble, this class is perfect for any young performer ready to defy gravity!

The Inspired Acting Company
$100
Every week through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
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Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org