Zeeland Community Band Presents: “A Spring Salute to America.”
Zeeland Community Band Presents: “A Spring Salute to America.”
Welcome the spring season with a patriotic evening! Join the Zeeland Community Band with special guest soloist Kim Morris and Voices of Freedom in celebrating America's 250th anniversary through music.
Community Reformed Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Zeeland Community Band
zeelandCommunityBand@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zeeland Community Band
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch StreetZeeland, Michigan 49464