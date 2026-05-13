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Zeeland Community Band Presents: “A Spring Salute to America.”

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Zeeland Community Band Presents: “A Spring Salute to America.”

Welcome the spring season with a patriotic evening! Join the Zeeland Community Band with special guest soloist Kim Morris and Voices of Freedom in celebrating America's 250th anniversary through music.

Community Reformed Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Zeeland Community Band
zeelandCommunityBand@hotmail.com
http://www.zeelandcommunityband.org

Artist Group Info

Zeeland Community Band
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch Street
Zeeland, Michigan 49464