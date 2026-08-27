Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 28-30)
It’s the last week of August! Spend the last weekend before Labor Day exploring something new, getting outside, or just having fun. If you need some ideas to get you started this weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked by our staff!
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Full Moon over Mackinac
8/28 | 8 p.m.
Fort Mackinac - 7127 Huron Road, Mackinac Island, MI
Free
Blake’s Sunflower Festival
8/28-8/30 | All Day
Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill - 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada, MI
$14
Cedar Polka Fest
8/27-8/30 | All Day
3075 E Sullivan Street, Cedar, MI
$15
Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair
8/24-8/30 | All Day
Petoskey Fairgrounds - 1129 Charlevoix Avenue, Petoskey, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Concert at the Courthouse
8/28 | 7 p.m.
Howell Courthouse Lawn - 200 E Grand River, Howell, MI
Free
Emma’s Wedding(s) - Closing Weekend
8/28-8/30 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary
Garden Dinner
8/28 | 6 p.m.
The Dixboro Project - 5400 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$130
Ypsi Pride 2026
8/30 | 2 p.m.
Downtown - East Cross Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Tigers vs LA Dodgers
8/28-8/30 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Tim McGraw
8/28 | 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan Renaissance Festival
8/29-8/30 | All Day
Michigan Renaissance Festival Grounds - 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly, MI
$30
Saw The Musical - The Unauthorized Parody of Saw
8/26-8/28 | Times Vary
Andy Arts Theater - 3000 Fenkell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show
8/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Pietro’s Italian Restaurant - 2780 Birchcrest Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$69
Dozynki Polish Festival
8/28-8/30 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Burning Foot Beer Festival
8/29 | 3 p.m.
Heritage Landing - 1050 7th Street, Muskegon, MI
$65
Hidden Brain: On Stage with Shankar Vendantam
8/30 | 6 p.m.
GLC Live at 20 Monroe - 11 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Kalapalooza
8/28-8/29 | All Day
Honor Credit Union Stadium - 251 Mills Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$45
Hummingbird Banding
8/28 | 8 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7
Back to School Bash
8/29 | All Day
Airway Fun Center - 5626 Portage Road, Portage, MI
$40
Michigan Retro Game Expo
8/29 | All Day
Kalamazoo Conference Center - 2747 S 11th Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Lansing
Mason Sundried Music Festival
8/28-8/30 | All Day
Downtown - Mason, MI
Free
Movie Night in the Park - Twisters
8/28 | 6 p.m.
Towner Park - 2055 Towner Road, Haslett, MI
Free
Burgdorf’s Annual Harvest Celebration
8/29 | 12 p.m.
Burgdorf’s Winery & Tasting Room - 4212 W Holt Road, Webberville, MI
$15
Unity-In Music Festival
8/30 | 11 a.m.
Brenke Fish Ladder - 220 E Maple Street, Lansing, MI
Free
Upper Peninsula
Marquette Harborfest
8/27-8/29 | All Day
Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park - 200 N Lakeshore Boulevard, Marquette, MI
Free
Iron County Fair
8/27-8/30 | All Day
Iron County Fairgrounds - 720 Franklin Street, Iron River, MI
Free
Rendezvous at The Straights Powwow & Art Show
8/28-8/30 | All Day
Museum of Ojibwa Culture - 500 N State Street, St. Ignace, MI
Free
Curtis Show & Shine Car Show
8/29 | 1 p.m.
Downtown - Curtis, MI
Free